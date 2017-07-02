Four children drown in water tank in Telangana
HYDERABAD: Four children including three girls drowned in a water body in neighbouring Vikarabad district this afternoon, police said.
The incident occurred between 3 pm and 4 pm when the children all aged between 6 and 10 went to the water tank located in Burhanpur village of Bowranpet mandal of the district for a bath, a police official said.
Unable to fathom the depth of the water all the children drowned in the tank, said the official.
Their bodies were later fished out from the tank.