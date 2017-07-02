HYDERABAD: With the state government proposing that all new commercial buildings in the city with more than 1,000 sq.mt built-up area comply with the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC), the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has prepared plans for ECBC’s enforcement at the earliest.

The civic body has initiated the process of empanelling architects; mechanical, electrical and plumbing consultants; civil engineers; environmental design professionals as third party assessors (TPAs) for Energy Conservation Compliance Certification (ECCC) for commercial buildings.

To meet the rising demand for energy and reduce energy shortfall in Telangana, more particularly in the capital, the GHMC wants to enforce the energy conservation building code as well as other energy efficiency measures.

All the new commercial buildings of more than 1,000-sq.mt plot area or 2,000-sq.mt built area must comply with ECBC. Successful implementation of ECBC will set an effective example of local governance to help the state achieve its energy potential.

TPAs will be empanelled with the department of municipal administration and urban development (MAUD) through GHMC. The expression of interest invited last month from the interested firms has been received by the corporation. The process of empanelling will be completed in a week or two. ECBC was launched in May 2007 by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) of Union ministry of power, to establish minimum requirements for energy-efficient design and construction of buildings. The BEE has taken initiatives to implement ECBC across the country.

Earlier, the state government had issued a notification on adopting ECBC in mandatory compliance mode by a government order. The technical committee on ECBC, appointed by the state government, recommended a TPA model to ensure compliance with the code.

GHMC officials said that as per the committee’s recommendations, a TPA would check building design for compliance with ECBC norms and certify the design submitted by the building owner or developer in two stages- before and after the construction of the building.

Based on the certification by TPAs, permissions will be granted in two stages, once at construction approval stage and again after completion of construction and prior to occupancy of the building.

The empanelment will be valid for a period of three years from the date of empanelment. Qualified and experienced architects registered with the Council of Architecture, India (COA), MEP consultants and environmental design professionals as per the primary eligibility criteria will be given priority.

The individual would be empanelled based on experience in at least two certified, pre- certified green building projects where the person worked on energy credit and demonstrated compliance through LEED or GRIHA or ECBC or any other equivalent code in the last five years.

The GHMC commissioner formed an expert committee for screening and evaluation of the applications and its decision would be final and binding on all.