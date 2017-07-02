HYDERABAD: To prevent land disputes, City Coordination Committee comprising various government departments resolved to request the state government to permit them to upload the details of all the lands in GHMC limits on the official website.

At the convergence meeting held on Saturday, GHMC Commissioner B Janardhan Reddy said most of the complaints received by GHMC and district administration from the people related to land issues. The main reason for this is that people do not have information regarding ownership of the lands resulting in the disputes.

To avoid hassles, GHMC has sought permission from the state government for uploading the details relating to lands, ownership rights, extent of land, GHMC on the website, he added. As many as 1,002 major bottlenecks that have come along the side of nalas would be removed in coordination with revenue, police and GHMC officials.

At the same time, the engineering wing has been asked to find out the structural value of the structures. Already 550 structural value have been identified and displaced families will be relocated by providing them with available houses.

Commissioner added that once polluted Sabarmati River in Gujarat was rejuvenated by removing 10,000 illegal structures that come along the river.