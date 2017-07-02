SANGAREDDY: AICC vice president Rahul Gandhi, while invoking his grandmother Indira Gandhi, branded the K Chandrasekhar Rao government in the State as one run by a ‘family’ for the sake of ‘four persons’.

Speaking from the dais of Praja Garjana, Rahul said unlike TRS, Congress does not run governments on individuals. “Our party runs the government based on feedback from all MPs, MLAs and other elected representatives. We listen to everyone to run the government. We run your government,” he said. The AICC second-in-command said, “Congress is not one family’s party. This is Telangana’s party.”

Addressing a mammoth gathering from the Ambedkar Stadium on Thursday evening, Rahul Gandhi said while Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to give 2 crore jobs, Telangana Chief Minister KCR promised to give one job to each family. However, both of them failed to honour their promises, he criticised.

Rahul Gandhi at Begumpet, on his way to Sangareddy on Thursday Rahul shakes hands with a commuter Folk dancers welcome Rahul Gandhi at Sangareddy Youngsters wearing masks of the AICC vice president at Sangareddy| Sayantan Ghosh, Vinay Madapu

Hence, Rahul asked the youth to question both Modi and KCR on their failure to provide jobs. He said state government should be asked to open factories to create more jobs. If they fail, the Congress will provide an answer, he said. He also announced that after returning to power, the Congress government will ensure that the phones and other products would carry the mark of “Made in Telangana” and “Made In India”. “We don’t make false promises. We know how to deliver and will do that after returning to power,” he added. He also criticised TRS for not implementing the Fee Reimbursement scheme.

Rahul Gandhi criticised both KCR and Modi governments for not implementing the Land Acquisition Act 2013. He accused the duo of scrapping away the Act. Firing salvos at KCR, he said the TS CM is the only leader across the world who had constructed a luxurious mansion for himself by spending Rs 350 crore of people’s money. “No leader in the world would have such a costly house. This was your money. This money belonged to Telangana’s farmers. It was the money which was to be paid for fee reimbursement,” he said.

KCR’s niece defects from Congress to BJP

On a day when AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi was touring the state, the BJP on Thursday successfully poached TPCC official spokesperson Regulapati Ramya Rao, who is the niece of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, to its fold. Ramya announced she decided to join BJP as she believed that Telangana would be developed only under the leadership of Modi. According to sources, the saffron party’s central leadership is making efforts to woo some other leaders from the Congress to its fold to weaken its ‘national rival’ at the grassroots level in the state.