HYDERABAD: The state’s IT exports registered a growth of 13.85 percent during 2016-17 and the sector generated more than 24,000 jobs in the state.

‘Delighted’ to claim that the information technology, electronics & communication department’s plans, designed in 2014 after the state was formed, were on track, IT minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday released the annual report 2017 of the department.

The department set off with an agenda to double the growth of IT exports from the state which stood at Rs 57,000 crore in 2014. “We registered a growth rate of 13.85 per cent in 2016-17, which is 4 per cent higher than the national average. Today, IT exports from the state stand at Rs 85,470 cr,” Rama Rao said.

The department was also able to generate 24,506 jobs in 2016, making direct employment generated by the state IT sector stand at 4,31,891 jobs. It also formulated four sectoral policies on cyber security, data analytics, data centres and open data policy in 2016.

The minister pointed that with more than two companies setting up their largest offshore campuses outside their own regions here in the city, the scope for jobs in manufacturing and technology development would only get better.

“Amazon, Tech Mahindra, Apple and Microsoft setting up their campuses here is a sign of progress. We are also spreading to tier-II and tier-III cities like Jangam, Huzoorabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam, creating more jobs across the state. We will soon set up an IT tower in Khammam and a number of NRIs have come forward to invest in these places,” Rao claimed.

Phase II of T-Hub, that incubated 250 startups, will be spread across a 3 lakh sq feet campus and will accommodate at least 3,000 entrepreneurs. T Bridge is another initiative which will enable Telangana’s startup eco-system with those across the globe.

Through E-seva and Mee-seva, the department has been able to serve 3,62,46,570 persons in the state where the highest number on a single day was recorded on June 22, 2016 at 2,65,000 people. “We will launch Mee Seva 2.0 by the end of 2017,” said the minister.

Responding to the minister’s progress report on the IT sector in the state, Suman Reddy, managing director of Pegasystems, said, “For the past three years, Telangana has seen consistent year-on-year growth in the IT sector and is moving decisively towards achieving its set targets. From over 13.26 pc in 2015-16 to 13.85 pc in 2016-17, the state has witnessed a rise in the growth of the IT industry, having surpassed the national average constantly.

The state has enabled the development of the IT sector by introducing initiatives such as setting up of T-Hub, introduction of the new ICT policy, TS-iPASS and others.’’

T-Wallet launched

Rama Rao launched T-Wallet, which is the digital wallet of the state which enables citizens to make payments and avail the services of all the departments as it is integrated with Mee Seva, GHMC, HMWSSB, etc. The wallet can be activated through Aadhaar and biometric or Aadhaar and a one-time password linked to the mobile phone. “The T-wallet will act as an additional feature for citizens to make use of government services. While people can pay their bills, the government too can transfer money to the public for payment of MNREGA wages, pension or any other scheme through this,” explained Rama Rao. The city would be equipped with WiFi by June this year, he added.