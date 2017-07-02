HYDERABAD: The state government will present a separate budget for agriculture from this year, a practice which was disbanded by the present government itself. The state government will also increase budgetary allocations for agriculture.

Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced this at a review meeting on agriculture sector at Pragathi Bhavan here on Saturday.

Presenting separate budget for agriculture was introduced by YS Rajasekhara Reddy government in the combined AP. However, after the formation of Telangana state, the TRS government discontinued the practice but the sibling AP government continued the practice.

Official sources said the proposed move for a separate agriculture budget is aimed at wooing the farming community which is going through a series of crises ranging from lack of remunerative prices to crops, unable to get fresh bank loans due to payment of crop loans by government in instalments and the recent incident of handcuffing of chilli farmers in Khammam district.

“The chief minister, who disbanded the separate agriculture budget initially, is now looking towards it as a remedy to erase its anti-farmer image that it got over the past year or so,” an official said.

The state government will deposit Rs 8,000 per acre for each farmer from next year onwards and develop crop colonies. The chief minister said agriculture sector would get 24-hour power supply in future. He said agriculture labourers were not available in villages and the need of the hour was to go for mechanised farming.“Once, mechanisation takes place, agriculture works will be completed fast and the input costs will be reduced,” Rao said.

The farmers’ associations can purchase agriculture produce when there is no support price, they can process the produce and make value addition and if necessary export the products on their own, the chief minister stated. The state government would train 1,000 resource persons in the state, who will in turn train the farmers, he added.