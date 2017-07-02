HYDERABAD: To boost organ donation, a drive was conducted by Yashoda Group of Hospitals in association with Jeevandan-Telangana government. Annually in India, an estimated two lakh patients die of liver cancer or failure, 50,000 suffer from heart failures but only 10 to 15 heart transplants are performed in our country. Organ donation rate in India is just 0.36 per million in India, as per a press release.

At the organ donation drive, Health minister Dr C Laxma Reddy said there is a wide gap between patients who are in need of transplants and organs available.

CEO of Jeevandan organisation Dr G Swarnalatha said if there is an improvement from 0.36 to a 1 per million-donation rate, India would have 1,250 organ donors. At the drive, prominent persons from the city pledged to donate organs.