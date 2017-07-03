HYDERABAD: Several students and representatives from the University of Hyderabad and Vishal Tondon’s department in UoH gathered outside Gandhi Hospital’s mortuary to meet Pratheeka, Vishal’s sister. She was waiting to receive his mortal remains.



Vishal had jumped to his death from the 14th floor of his building in Nallagandla on Saturday evening.

Pratheeka, who lives in Mumbai, received an email from Vishal about his decision to end his life. In the mail, the 43-year-old gay artist had mentioned that he was depressed for a long time and believed that his career is not going anywhere.



However, Deepa Srinivas from the Centre for Women’s Studies in UoH, who was guiding him with his PhD on “Muslim masculinities in crises: A queer reading of Hindi films,” said he was a student par excellence. “Vishal was passionate about the subject and I can’t believe that I am attending his funeral. He will remain to be an irreplaceable student of this university.”



“I have too many things to share about how bright a student he was but I am too rotten up to speak much right now,” she said. His death has come as a shocker to all. BP Sanjay, UoH Pro Vice-Chancellor, said: “He was a bright fellow and one of the best we had. His death has shocked us. The case is being probed by the police, hence it is too early for us to comment on what drove him to take the extreme step.”



Referring to his latest article — Exclusionary Masculinities: Exploring caste, class, and gender bias in urban Indian gay men — Vyjayanti Vasanta Mogli, a LGBTQ activist, said: “He was a bright scholar who was active and vigilant on queer issues. His politics as a rational thinking individual and as a PhD scholar was evolving to make an impact on the society. The loss his death has caused is irreparable.”