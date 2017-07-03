HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asked police officials to deal with those who adulterate or indulge in spurious trades with an iron hand. At a review meeting with director-general of police Anurag Sharma and other senior police officials here on Sunday, Rao said his government was ready even to bring tougher laws in place if the existing laws were not enough to control the menace of spurious seeds and other adulterations.

“The health of people is getting affected by adulteration of food items while farmers are facing severe losses due to spurious seeds. This should be dealt with seriously and a strategy has to be chalked out to stem this menace.”



Appreciating the police for curbing the manufacture and sale of illicitly-distilled liquor and gambling, Rao asked the police officers to display yhe same spirit while dealing with adulteration of food and other essential items.



“Right from the DGP to SHO, everyone should wage a fight against adulteration. Vigil should be intensified. Coordination should be there with agriculture and health departments and raids should be conducted. Identify and catch the culprits and see that they are punished,” he told them.

For identifying adulteration, DNA kits would be provided, Rao said and asked the police to register cases under the Cheating and Copyrights Act against those involved in adulteration.

2 held for selling adulterated ghee

The Task Force police arrested two persons on Sunday indulging in preparation of adulterated ghee and seized 43 kgs of adulterated ghee from the duo. The duo, Rajender Mali and M Venkatesh prepared adulterated ghee at Venkatesh’s residence and distributed them to kirana shops. They mixed palm oil and dalda with original ghee and packaged them in sachets of brand ‘Amul Pure Ghee’. On a tip-off, the Task Force police carried out raids on the premises of Venkatesh’s house. The two accused have been arrested.