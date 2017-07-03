Carcass of the leopard in Nizamabad district of Telangana. (Satish Babu | EPS)

HYDERABAD: A leopard climbed up an electric pole and got electrocuted in Nizamabad district of Telangana.

The people of Mallaram Gandi, on the outskirts of Nizamabad, noticed the leopard hanging dead from the electric pole near a water body.

Forest officials switched off power supply and brought the carcass down. A vet came by to perform an autopsy and the body was burnt.

A forest official said it is not unknown of leopards climbing up to high perches either looking for prey or escaping from a bigger predator. They said nearly eight leopards have been sighted in and around Nizamabad.