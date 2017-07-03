NALGONDA: A man addicted to liquor allegedly sold his daughter to a prostitute in order to get money to buy alcohol. The incident was reported from Miryalaguda town in Nalgonda district.Miryalaguda DSP S Ram Gopal, during a press release on Sunday, said: “The 14-year-old girl was sold to one N Sudharani, a prostitute, on June 1.

The girl’s father did it for money for alcohol. Sudharani, took `5,000 from one Pavan in return of sending the minor to him. However, she did not send the girl to Pavan, who on June 1, called the woman and demanded the girl be sent to him.

Later, Sudharani, along with the minor, met Pavan, and all of them started for Devarakonda. Midway, they stopped and had alcohol. However, there was a dispute regarding money between Sudharani and Pavan. Following this, she left with the minor and boarded a lorry to Guntur.” Acting on a tip-off, CCS police and Miryalguda town police nabbed them.

Father filed a complaint to mislead police

Father of the minor girl came up with the idea of kidnap in order to mislead the police. The girl was sold on June 1 to Sudharani, and on June 2, her parents registered a kidnap complaint at Miryalaguda town police station. However, the police did not file a case until political pressure was applied.