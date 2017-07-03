HYDERABAD: After a long wait of four years, Osmania University might get accredited this year by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). OU vice-chancellor S Ramchandram said that a team of officials appointed by NAAC would visit the university on August 16 and 17 for conducting an inspection. Later, NAAC will grade the university and give it a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) score based on various parameters. This comes as a positive development, as getting accredited by NAAC is required to secure funds and research grants from the University Grants Commission and other central bodies. NAAC grading is given for five years. In 2008 OU was given A grade which had expired in February 2013.



However, one hurdle exists in OU getting a good grade from NAAC – severe shortage of faculty.

The UGC recommended a faculty ratio of one professor, two associate professors and four assistant professors but several OU departments lack this strength or ratio.

When asked about it, Prof Ramachandram said, “We are doing everything possible to ensure that the university gets the best grade from NAAC.



It should be kept in mind that this is a public-funded university. Over the years we have hired many faculty members on contract basis to fill the gap and will request the NAAC team to consider it.

The quality of academics has not been affected. We hope that we will get the best grade.”

NAAC grading is given based on various criteria including curricular aspects, teaching-learning and evaluation research, consultancy and extension, infrastructure and learning resources and student support among others.



NAAC gives CGPA scores between 1.51 and 4.00 and grades between A++ and C.

If OU gets a NAAC score of 3.5 or above, then it will also benefit under the UGC (Categorization of Universities for Grant of Graded Autonomy) Regulations, 2017.

As OU has already consecutively figured twice in the top 50 universities in the country in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), a score above 3.5 will help it break into the Category-I university of autonomy under UGC.