HYDERABAD: Lack of job opportunities is resulting in many fields of study being pushed to irrelevance. This is evident with nearly 26 subjects finding not many takers for admissions.The results of Osmania University Common Entrance Test (OUCET)-2017 for admissions to various PG, PG diploma and five-year integrated courses of Osmania, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi and Palamuru universities were released on Sunday. Web counselling will start tentatively on July 7. Students can download their rank cards from the OUCET website.



OUCET was conducted for admissions to 46 diverse subjects but 26 of these did not receive even 1,000 applications from across the state. These include Psychology, Geo Informatics, Geology, Linguistics, Archaeology, Philosophy, Nutrition and Dietics, Museology and even Urdu, the second official language of TS. Urdu received just 115 applications. Science and commerce received most number of applications.

The highest number of applications were received for M.Com (9,901), followed by Chemistry (8,527), Mathematics (7,875), Zoology (5,514), Physics (4,717) and Botany (4,502).



Political Science with 4,953 applications and Telugu with 4,190 applications were the only exceptions from the arts and humanities stream which received a high number of applications.

But, in contrast, there is a dearth of seats for the courses in demand.



Of the 72,077 candidates appeared for OUCET, 68,912 have qualified for whom web counselling will start tentatively on July 7. However, more than half of the qualified candidates might end up without getting admitted to any college to pursue a PG course in the subject of their choice as the number of seats on offer is just 18,798 in the entire state.