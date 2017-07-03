NALGONDA: Due to lack of rainfall in the district, as many as 90 villages located in the three mandals are not getting drinking water from the last six days. Villagers have been forced to drink fluoride-contaminated bore well water or water from purified water plants by spending huge amounts.

In most parts of the erstwhile combined district, people depend on Nagarjunasagar reservoir water for cultivation and drinking purpose. Before the onset of summer and after the season ends, depending on the availability of water in Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir, as many as 90 village tanks are filled with Nagarjunasagar water through Alimineti Madhava Reddy Project. However, at present the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir water level is at dead storage level of 508 feet.

In the first week of May, district officials had filled all village tanks with Krishna water. However, after a hot spell of summer and minimum rainfall, some of these tanks have dried up.

Village tank dries up

The Yedavally village tank in Kanagal mandal which supplies drinking water to about 90 villages has dried up stopping the water supply since last six days. It is the second time in the last 11 years that the tank has completely dried up. It may be mentioned here that in 2006, a water purifying plant was set up at the Yedavally village tank.

Speaking on the issue, Rural Water Supply executive engineer Papa Rao said, “We have written a letter to the government to release water through Alimineti Madhava Reddy Project for drinking purpose.”