HYDERABAD: A day after miscreants indulged in circulating a fake order of hiking salaries of home guards by forging signature of Principal Secretary, Home, Rajiv Trivedi, the state government has taken the issue seriously and is likely to direct the police to register cases. A fake order copy stating that the government has hiked salaries of home guards and the order copy was released with forged signature of Rajiv Trivedi on Saturday.

A senior officer said that there is no official order released by the government in connection with the salaries of home guards. They noticed that a fake order copy was designed with malafied intention in defaming the reputation of the government. “We will consider in directing the police to take necessary action against those who circulated the fake order,” officials said.