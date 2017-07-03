YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI/HYDERABAD : A software engineer from Telangana State working for a multi-national company at Greensboro in the United States of America died when the bus in which he was travelling met with an accident. The deceased, Pothnak Pradeep, had been returning from a trip to mark his 28th birthday with his wife and friends.

Pradeep was the son of Pothnak Murali, a former municipal councillor of Bhongir. He went to the US eight years ago. He married his wife Karthika in December 2015. On Sunday morning, Pradeep, Karthika and the familes of four of his friends went to Sutton Lake in West Virginia to celebrate his birthday. On the way back to Greensboro, the mini bus they were travelling in met with an accident. Pradeep died on the spot while his wife and four others received injuries.



Pradeep’s uncle Pramodh, who received a call from Herbalife company about the mishap, said “Karthika is undergoing treatment and four others are said to be critical. Our family members are leaving to US to get his body.” Pradeep completed his engineering at Mallareddy Engineering College in Hyderabad and was settled in Greensboro, North Carolina in the USA.