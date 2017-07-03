HYDERABAD: Three persons, including two brothers in Hyderabad and one musician originally from Goa, were arrested by the Hyderabad police and Prohibition and Excise Department officials in the city on Sunday for allegedly peddling drugs. Police seized over 700 blots of LSD, a psychedelic drug, and and 35gms of MDMA also known as Ecstasy, worth `21 lakh and `1.4 lakh respectively. However, police added that the actual selling price of the drugs could be much higher.

The three arrested are brothers Abdul Waheb and Abdul Quddos, and musician Calvin Mascrenhas.While Waheb works at a prominent multinational company (MNC) in the city, after having returned from Australia, Quddos works at a private firm. Mascrenhas is a Goa native and management graduate who quit his job at an MNC to become a musician.

Hyderabad police reportedly were investigating the case for 20 days before raiding Mascrenhas’ house in Secunderabad late Saturday night when they found a stash of drugs. As part of their investigation, police found that customers for the drugs included a Class IX student and a prominent film producer as well as IT employees in the city, Excise Enforcement director Akun Sabharwal told reporters.

The three alleged suppliers have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.