HYDERABAD: Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed happiness about the performance of the students of Tribal and Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions in national-level entrance tests and said that this year’s results will inspire the government to establish more such institutions.

Established with the aim to provide education to poor and marginalised students on a par with corporate schools, the TSWREIS schools have produced 84 students who will soon become doctors. Of these, 55 social and nine tribal welfare school students will secure seats in medicine and 15 social and 5 tribal welfare school students in BDS courses. In another first, as many as 12 students have secured admission to the Delhi University and another six have got through the entrance test conducted by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

The CM also congratulated Praveen Kumar, secretary of TSWREIS, for training the students and helping them grow in their career. “We have been creating an ecosystem of competitive spirit among students by pulling them out of a sense of inferiority complex by implementing various innovative programmes at different levels so that poor students can hope to become technocrats, doctors, engineers, artistes, mountaineers, entrepreneurs and athletes,” said secretary.

The 84 students who cracked NEET were coached under Operation Blue crystal Programme (OPBC) which was launched with the objective to provide free coaching for meritorious SC & ST and minority medical aspirants. Since its inception in 2015, it has produced 140 medical students. “The OPBC has become an unparalleled brand for medical entrance exams with absolutely no economic burden on poor students and parents,” said Kumar.S Prabhas, who secured 635rd rank at the state level in NEET, gave credit to OPBC training that enabled him to achieve the feat.