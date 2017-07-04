HYDERABAD: The much-awaited Union government’s task force committee report, on the proposed Bayyaram steel factory in Khammam district, will be ready in next 10 to 15 days.

After going through the report, the Centre will take a decision on setting up of the steel factory in Bayyaram, as assured in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, Union Steel minister Chaudhary Birender Singh informed this to Industries minister KT Rama Rao.



Rama Rao called on Birender Singh in Delhi on Monday and requested Singh to expedite the setting up of an integrated steel plant in Bayyaram.As per APRA, 2014, the SAIL has to set up the steel factory. However, SAIL expressed doubts over the quality and quantity of iron ore available in Khammam and other surrounding districts. The Centre, then constituted a task force committee with officials of all departments concerned including geology for assessing the quality and quantity of iron ore.



As per the initial reports, the iron ore was not good for setting up a steel factory but pelletisation project could be possible. Any decision on steel factory will be based on the report of the task force committee, which was constituted in 2015.

Can bring iron ore from Chhattisgarh: KTR

KTR said the Union minister that if the iron ore quality or quantity was not good then they can set up a steel factory in Bayarram and bring iron ore from Bailadila in Chhattsigarh. In relation to this, the state had already requested the Centre to lay a railway line between Telangana and Chhattisgarh. Birender Singh assured Rama Rao that they would soon convene a meeting in Hyderabad after they receive the task force committee report. The Union minister said that the earlier UPA-2 government had raised objections over setting up of the steel factory in Bayyaram.