HYDERABAD: One of the Congress leaders assigned to welcome party’s Presidential candidate Meira Kumar at the Gandhi Bhavan in the city on Monday lost `1 lakh, allegedly, to a pickpocket.Venkatesh Mudiraj, who had kept `1 lakh in the pocket of his kurta, lost the money which, according to him, was kept aside for paying for the arrangements.

Hours after the incident took place, Venkatesh reached out to the Begum Bazar police and lodged a complaint based on which a theft case was registered. Minutes after Kumar’s convoy entered the Gandhi Bhawan premises, a huge mob followed her.

In the melee, an unidentified person committed the crime.

The detective SI C Srinu said: “We suspect that some pickpocket must have entered the premises and they might have been involved. We will collect footage of CCTVs to identify the culprit.”