HYDERABAD: Deputy mayor Baba Fasiuddin donned the mayor’s hat on Monday and presided over the the eighth GHMC special council meeting, though, only for a brief moment. Speaking to Express about his brief stint as mayor, Baba Fasiuddin said: “I am elated to have chaired the council meeting for the first time and thank Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and IT minister KT Rama Rao for giving me the opportunity,’’ Baba Fasiuddin said.

GHMC spl meeting for constitution of Area Sabhas adjourned

Hyderabad: The eighth special meeting of GHMC held on Monday for the constitution of 1,347 Area Sabhas in GHMC belonging to civil societies was adjourned due to lack of quorum without transacting any business. The meeting was reportedly adjourned as there was no consensus on the selection of candidates and a handful of corporators attended the meeting. Deputy mayor Baba Fasiuddin, who chaired the meeting, announced that GHMC mayor Bonthu Rammohan could not make it to the meeting due to ill health. The Area Sabha has to be constituted on or before July 3.