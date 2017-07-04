SANGAREDDY: Police arrested Congress leader Jayaprakash Reddy, popularly known as Jagga Reddy, along with 150 others, for leading a huge crowd to occupy vacant house-sites on the outskirts of Sadasivpet on Monday.



The police, acting on prior information, came in large numbers and prevented the crowd from occupying the sites before taking the Congress leader into custody. He and his supporters were taken to the Kondapur police station and were later released on personal bail.



Speaking to newsmen later, the Congress leader said that when he was an MLA, the Congress government had purchased about 100 acres of land and distributed it to 5,500 beneficiaries along with patta certificates. But the TRS government had cancelled them.



Opposing the move, Reddy said, he went in a a rally along with his followers. Police informed the Congress leader that since Section 30 was in force in Sadasivpet, he cannot hold a rally and asked him to go back. Defying the police, the former MLA proceeded with the rally only to be arrested.