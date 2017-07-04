HYDERABAD: Days after the Centre passed the rules of implementation with regard to Rights to Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, there is very little being done to initiate framing of rules at state level. "This problem has been there for a long time.

The state government's have two years to adapt the rules or frame new ones. Some of us are working on recommendations for both Telugu states," said Pavan Muntha, CEO, Swaadhikar, who is also a disability rights activist. "There is no representation for PWDs in government. As per new law, special courts need to be set up, and a separate commissionerate to oversee the welfare of the disabled," said M Srinivasulu, convenor for Network of Persons with Disability Organisations.

D Sudarshan, assistant director, welfare of the disabled, Hyderabad district said the information regarding implementation of the act and framing rules is to be done at the state level first. E Sridhar, director, welfare of disabled and senior citizens was not reachable.