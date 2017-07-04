HYDERABAD: Former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar, who is on a visit to the state to campaign for her candidature as the nation’s President, said on Monday that they had their own strategies to get the votes of the public representatives of non-Congress ruling parties across the nation.

She, however, refused to divulge more on the strategy but on the day she began her campaign in the south India, the presidential candidate could not get in contact with TRS chief and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. She did also not get a positive response from AIMIM.

Speaking to media at Gandhi Bavan, Meira Kumar said she was contesting the election only for ideals.

Meira Kumar said she had addressed letters to all opposition parties including MIM and TRS. “Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao was not available to respond to my phone call,” she said. It would be a rare occasion for the public representatives to create history by casting their vote in her favour, she remarked.

When asked about the lynchings, Kumar said the NDA government was deciding as to what people are to eat and what to speak. Asked about pitting one Dalit against another in the election, she said it was sad to term the contest as Dalit (Meira Kumar) versus Dalit (Ramnath Kovind). Later, Meira Kumar, who was supposed to fly to Bhubaneswar from here, took a flight to Kolkata instead.

After Meira, Kovind to campaign in Hyd today

Hyderabad:A day after UPA’s presidential candidate Meira Kumar campaigned in TS, NDA’s candidate Ramnath Kovind will visit Hyderabad on Tuesday. A grand reception is being organised to welcome Kovind not just by the BJP but also TRS. CM K Chandrasekhar Rao will host a lunch for the presidential candidate at Jal Vihar. Kovind will reach Begumpet airport in the morning and will proceed to a hotel in Begumpet. He is will meet BJP members.