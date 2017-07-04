HYDERABAD: The 22-year-old Subrahmanyam alias Omer, the suspected ISIS sympathiser, was financially assisted by Mumbai based handler Abu Qahafa Al-Hindi. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials, who took custody of Omer initiated investigation to find out Omer’s financial transactions and whereabouts of Abu Qahafa Al-Hindi.

Sources told Express that the SIT officials collected details of bank accounts, text messages from Omer’s mobile. It is also revealed that Abu Qahafa Al-Hindi had chat with Subrahmanyam in radicalising him towards ISIS. SIT officials are verifying with suspect by grilling him in custody. SIT officials are probing case to find out two more persons who accompanied Omer during his visit to Gujarat with assistance of Mumbai based handler.

Days after the arrest of Subrahmanyam, a team of police left for Machilipatnam and verified about his activities. On June 23, the SIT officials arrested Subrahmanyam from his rented house at Tolichowki following specific inputs that the ISIS suspect has visited Srinagar, Oomrabad, Ambur of Tamil Nadu, Mumbai based on instructions of Abu Qahafa Al-Hindi.