HYDERABAD: In the backdrop of IT employees approaching labour department, there is still a misconception that labour laws are not applicable to IT industry. With lack of awareness on provisions of the Law, techies are not only aware of their rights but also fear workplace harassment if they raise their voice.



“Even if there is some law that safeguards interests of an employee, all of them would be redundant considering the fact that we work in MNCs,” said K Bhavani, a techie. There are certain starred rules like working on Sundays in case of emergencies, no holidays on local festivals and many others that are exclusive to only us that makes our life tough, she further added.



“The nomenclature for employees in the information technology enabled services can be different but all of them fall under the broad category of skilled labour which is looked under the various provisions of law,” said NS Arjun, advocate.



Deputy Commissioner for labour (Rangareddy), M Pramod Reddy feels that employees across various sectors are poorly informed about the provisions in the law that safeguard their rights.

Interestingly, multinational companies which have power of brand equity can easily lobby with state governments in setting up their firms. “A company just does not come with ideas and money, they have several conditions which the government usually bends to in order to accommodate them. Though all of them are done under provision of law, a few amendments can have long term effects,” said an industry insider.

Labour laws that IT employees can exercise

Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 Section 2 (k): Difference between employers and employees, or between employees and employers, or between employers and employers is considered to be an industrial dispute

Shops and Establishments Act, Section 20: No employer shall terminate the services of an employee unless an inquiry is held for any alleged misconduct. An opportunity to answer to the allegations should be given to the employeeMaternity Benefits Act, 1961: Every woman is entitled to get six weeks of maternity leave preceding the day of delivery and six weeks following the day of delivery