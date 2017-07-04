HYDERABAD: The state government has waived loan amount to the tune of Rs 3,930.56 crore disbursed to 29,64,435 beneficiaries till June 2, 2014 under all Weaker Sections Housing Programmes. The dues waived by the government pertained to houses sanctioned before the formation of Telangana state.

In the erstwhile nine districts of Telangana, 29,64,435 houses were constructed for poor people by disbursing an amount of Rs 3,920.56 crore as loan to the beneficiaries. Under Rural Permanent Housing scheme between 1983-84 and 2013-14 (till June 2, 2014), as many as 26,77,156 houses were built with unit cost ranging from Rs 6,000 to Rs 70,000 and an amount of Rs 3,845.10 crore was disbursed to the beneficiaries towards loan component of unit cost.

Under Rural Permanent Housing during the same period, 2,16,652 houses were built with a unit cost ranging from Rs 9,000 to Rs 80,000 and a loan amount of Rs 546.89 crore was disbursed to the beneficiaries.

Under Special Schemes for Beedi Workers, Fishermen and Weavers, another 70,627 houses were constructed with a unit cost ranging from Rs 8,000 to Rs 42,000 and an amount of Rs 75.46 crore was disbursed to the beneficiaries towards loan component of unit cost.

The total demand of Rs 3,920.56 crore is to be repaid by the beneficiaries but, in view of the vulnerable financial position of the poor beneficiaries and whose livelihood is in question, the amount could not be repaid by them. Housing department’s special chief secretary Chitra Ramachandran waived the loan amount and issued orders to this effect on Monday.It may be recalled that chief minister KCR had announced on the floor of the Assembly in December last that weaker section housing loans would be waived.