HYDERABAD: While the drug network in Hyderabad could not gain the perfection of a drug cartel, it has been flourishing under kingpins peddlers who are key in delivering the drugs to customers. Director of Telangana Prohibition and Excise department’s Excise wing, Akun Sabharwal said that among the seven who were caught, Calvin Mascrenhas, Nikhil Shetty and either Abdul Wahed or Abdul Quddos are in top rung.

After them come agents and peddlers who sell to clients. Kundan Singh was more of a peddler. Word-of-mouth publicity helped them increase their base. Students and employees who used the drugs passed among each other phone numbers of peddlers. After a person buys one or more blots, they communicate with WhatsApp.

While these are profiles of the suppliers and peddlers, consumers too come from fairly wealthy background. The officials identified that children studying in prominent schools, students in reputed engineering colleges, employees working in senior positions in MNCs were regulars with the peddlers.