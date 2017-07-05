HYDERABAD: The department of personnel and training of the Union government has dispatched as many as 201 officers across the country for monitoring the implementation of GST. These nodal officers, mostly senior IAS officers appointed on Tuesday by DoPT, will monitor implementation of GST with a focus on resolution of any difficulties being faced by consumers.

All the districts in the country have been grouped into 166 clusters, aligning them with the administrative divisions of central revenue department. The terms of reference for task of monitoring are as follows: Monitor implementation of GST in allocated districts.

(Registration of traders, display of tax rates at shops, holding of awareness camps and publicity, GSTN functioning, proper billing at shops).

They will obtain feedback from consumer associations, individual consumers, business associations, district administration, etc on daily basis.