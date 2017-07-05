HYDERABAD: The High Court on Tuesday stayed the entire process for four weeks of the recently held Group-II examination and directed the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to file a counter affidavit in the case of Group-II test.

Justice M S Ramachandra Rao granted the interim stay on a plea filed by Narasimhudu and several others challenging the entire process of conducting the Group II competitive examination by TSPSC. It may be recalled that the court, while dealing with similar petitions earlier, had granted interim stay directing the TSPSC and the state government not to finalise the process of Group-II examination for a period of three weeks.

The petitioners challenged the preparation of merit list contending that whiteners and erasers were used by several candidates in violation of the guidelines to be followed while answering the questions in OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) sheets. They pointed out that the names of the ineligible candidates figured in the merit list. As the matter stood thus, the present case came up for hearing on Tuesday. After hearing the case, the judge granted interim stay on the process.

‘File affidavit on implementation of RTE’

Hyderabad: A division bench of High Court on Tuesday directed AP and Telangana governments to file counter affidavits on the implementation of 25 pc quota in free education up to Class VIII as laid down in the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

The bench was dealing with a PIL filed by T Yogesh, a law student from Visakhapatnam district, who submitted that at least 25 pc reservation should be provided for children belonging to Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs) in all the un-aided schools in accordance with the provisions of the RTE Act, 2009. The petitioner submitted that the two states had recorded zero percent EWS quota, particularly in private schools, thus depriving poor children of the rights guaranteed to them in the Constitution. While adjourning the case by two weeks, the bench directed both the state governments to file counters.

HC notice to TS, AP, Centre on river pollution

Hyderabad: A division bench of the High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Centre and the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to respond on a PIL seeking declaration as living entities the rivers of Penna, Krishna, Godavari, Vamsadhara and Nagavalli and its tributaries and other streams which flow into AP and Telangana.

The bench was dealing with the PIL which was filed by U Dedeepya Chowdary, a law student of the city, seeking protection of the rivers which flow into the two states. The petitioner’s counsel told the court that the said rivers were on the verge of extinction because various industries let off toxic chemicals and industrial effluents into these rivers are polluting them with no scope for refurbishing them. He urged court to direct authorities of both the states to constitute a committee with chief secretaries of both states to conserve these rivers and their tributaries. The bench issued notices to both the governments and adjourned the case by four weeks.