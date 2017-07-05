HYDERABAD: It was the presence of mind shown by the branch manager which resulted in the miscreants to drop their plan and flee. When the manager, S Abdul Latheef, was speaking with the miscreants posing as customers, the duo took out pistols and demanded gold and money.

Latheef reacted immediately moving back to the window and waved his hand screaming for help. A woman, who was at the counter in the office, got alerted and pressed the emergency alarm button.

The owner of the building and labourers working around the spot immediately rushed towards the office, but the suspects ran off. When the owner of the building tried to catch one of the offenders near the stairs, he was threatened with a pistol. The offenders from there ran towards the next lane of the building and fled in a white car (TS 12 MH 5711).

Speaking to media, Latheef said, “I screamed for help and my colleague pressed the emergency button, which alerted the public.”

Cyberabad joint commissioner Shahnawaz Qasim told media that suspects have been captured in the CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the office.

Cops said that special teams that were set up to nab the suspects have identified their vehicle parked in an apartment at Rajendranagar. The suspects had also come on Monday to conduct recce.