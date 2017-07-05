HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad has come under fire from the student community which claims that the varsity is not providing adequate representation to students from Scheduled Tribes.

In MPhil English, MTech Bioinformatics and MPhil Social Exclusion and Inclusion Policy, for instance, there are four, 25 and 12 seats respectively but no ST candidates have been called for interview.

“It’s same with several other courses where reservation should be applied and yet no ST candidates have made it to interview round. This, we feel, is an attempt to cut off the number of students in research and higher education from a particular section of the society,” said KS Roy Choudhuri, a PhD scholar from the varsity.

MPhil in Applied Linguistics, English Language studies and PhD in Mathematics, Electronic Sciences, and Social Exclusion and Inclusion are some of the other courses where there are no ST students.

“Student leaders are in talks with the administration. If until tomorrow there is no substantial development in this impasse, we will stage protests,” said Choudhuri.