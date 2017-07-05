HYDERABAD: Telangana Joint Action Committee chairman M Kodandaram, being an educationist, can offer suggestions to education minister on matters of education but should not meddle with subject of irrigation, the Telangana Retired Engineers Forum has said. Telangana Retired Engineers Forum president S Chandramouli, vice-president M Sathi Reddy and general secretary M Syamprasad Reddy reacted to Kodandaram’s allegations made during a dharna staged near RDO’s office in Nagarkurnool on Monday against irrigation projects.



“The TJAC chairman spoke in a manner which will create a rift between Palamuru and Nalgonda districts. The state government is ensuring that no single acre of land in Mahabubnagar district will be submerged due to Dindi project,” they said. They, however, said that there were apprehensions about water availability to Vikarabad. “The state government should immediately call for tenders for Lakshmidevi Palle reservoir which was proposed under the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme. It will supply water to Vikarabad,” they said.



The retired engineers suggested that Kodandaram concentrate on inter-state irrigation problems and not on intra-state projects. “During the Telangana movement Lok Satta president Jayaprakash Narayan opposed huge lift irrigation schemes, doubting the viability of projects. Now, Kodandaram too is opposing lift irrigation schemes. On the one hand, the TJAC chairman blames the government for not using Krishna waters and, on the other hand, is opposing projects,” the retired engineers said.



They alleged that the TJAC stated first that it was not against the Mallanna Sagar project but was only demanding fair compensation to farmers. When the government offered handsome package, the TJAC raised objections to allotment of 50 tmcft of water. Later, it said Mallanna Sagar is in a seismic zone. “But, Telangana is safe and it is not in a seismic zone,” the retired engineers asserted.