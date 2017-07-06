HYDERABAD: The differences between TNGOs and Secretariat Telangana Employees Association came to the fore on Wednesday on absorption of 24 section officers (SOs) in the State Secretariat. The 24 SOs were allotted to AP during bifurcation but AP, not willing to take them, relieved them so as to enable them to join again in TS.

When TS employees organised a meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday on the problems of the 24 SOs, the differences came to the fore and pandemonium prevailed. According to employees, the Secretariat Employees Association is in favour of absorbing them in the TS cadre but TNGOs are opposing it, saying that admitting AP employees would dent the chances of promotions to native TS employees.

Secretariat employees alleged that members of the other organisation came to their meeting to create ruckus. They wanted not to convene the meeting till Secretariat Employees Association president Narender Rao returned from his tour.