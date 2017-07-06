HYDERABAD: Government school teachers in the state might soon be tested for their skills in the English language and will be provided training to improve the same. The city-based English and Foreign Languages University will help the government in this endeavour.

As per information, officials held a meeting which was presided over by Prof E Suresh Kumar who was recently appointed as vice- chancellor of EFLU. The state has around 5,000 government primary schools who teach in English medium in around 2,500 government high schools. There has been a growing demand from parents for teaching in English medium schools.

Prof Kumar said, “EFLU is already conducting English language proficiency test under All-India English Language Testing Authority (AIELTA). However, for testing the English skills of school teachers, a specialised test needed to be designed. Once all aspects are finalised with the government, experts from EFLU will design the test which can be taken online.”