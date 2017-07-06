HYDERABAD: The state government will form Green Brigades to protect the saplings planted during the Harita Haaram programme.Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has appealed to people to make the third phase of Harita Haaram a grand success. He wanted more priority should be given to protection of trees and saplings than to planting saplings.



At a meeting held here on Wednesday to review the Harita Haaram programme, the third phase of which will be launched on July 12, Rao said, “I will formally launch the programme in Karimnagar on July 12 where a lakh of saplings will be planted in 15 days. On the first day, 25,000 saplings will be planted and 5,000 day thereafter.”



Rao asked officials to deploy one officer or elected representative per division as the brigadier in all the 50 municipal wards in Karimnagar. “Form Green Brigades all over the state. Brigades should be formed with students, women and employees at every place. Senior official or elected representative should be the brigadier. Planting of saplings, setting up tree guards, watering the plants when there are no rains and during summer, arranging water tankers can be undertaken by them,” Rao said.