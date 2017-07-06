HYDERABAD: Before the LSD blots are slipped into mouths of partying youngsters in Hyderabad pubs and clubs, the tiny but powerful vials travel a long way across oceans to reach the city. Top officials in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) ruled out the possibility of LSD being manufactured in Hyderabad or other major cities, adding that if anyone wants to procure it in large quantities, it has to be flown from abroad. Another way for suppliers from the city is to buy it from Goa or Bengaluru. From Goa, vials are sent to Mangalore, and from there it reaches Bengaluru.

Sunil Kumar Sinha, NCB zonal director (TS, AP, K’taka) said that the process of dropping LSD liquid on blot papers needs expertise. “LSD is originally in crystal form. To convert it into liquid, it has to be dissolved in carefully measured amount of alcohol. After dissolving, it is dropped on blots. This process needs expertise,” Sunil Sinha said, adding that the substance is supplied in vials packed in eye or ear drops, or blots and crystals.

The vials and blots are sent through tourists or courier. The blots cannot be detected in scanning at airports. “It is hard to detect if sent through courier. However, we caught such cases in Bengaluru and Mangalore,” the official said.