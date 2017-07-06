KHAMMAM: Lack of remunerative prices on one side and the internal politics over shifting of the Khammam market yard from the existing place to an alternate place on the other, the farmers are caught in the devil and the deep sea.According to highly placed sources, the proposal to shift the market to an alternate place had created a huge divide between the stakeholders and there are now three groups fighting within themselves over where the market should function from.



Sources said that two rival factions in the ruling TRS (one of the local MLA and the other of district minister), the Chamber of Commerce and CPM are fighting among themselves over the market yard.

The market yard is located in the middle of the town, known as III Town area, and the movement of heavy vehicles is causing huge traffic snarls. Also, located in a residential area, people are suffering from health problems whenever chilli and cotton reach the market yard.



Keeping the problems in view, the state government considered shifting of the market yard. Since then, a row begun between TRS and CPM party over shifting of market yard.

One group in TRS is demanding that the market be shifted to Raghunadhapalem, falling under the Khammam MLA P Ajay Kumar’s constituency.



Meanwhile, another section supported by district minister Thummala Nageswara Rao wanted the market to be shifted to Gurralapadu falling under Palair assembly represented by the minister.

Incidentally, both are from the ruling party. Surprisingly, the Chamber of Commerce is also a divided house with one group supporting the MLA and the other Nageswara Rao.

“Both the MLA and the minister want to get the market yard shifted to their constituencies and this has become a contentious issue in taking a decision on shifting the market to an alternate place,” an official said.



Apart from maintaining their grip over the district politics by shifting the market to the place of their choice, the existence of market yard will also lead to development in the nearby areas. “The land rates will also increase and this is beneficial to leaders too,” a source said.

On the other hand, the CPM does not want the market to be shifted but if the shifting is eventual, it wants the market yard at Raghunadhapalem as the party has got strong hold there as the place is near to III Town area rather than Gurralapadu.



Meanwhile, Telangana Rythu Sangham state vice-president Nunna Nageswara Rao said more than 1 lakh small vendors, coolies, hamalies, traders are leading life by depending on market yard if the government shift the market yard to Raghunadhapalem, they would suffer.

“If the market is shifted to Gurralapadu, there is not much to worry as it is only two km from the existing place but Raghunadhapalem is 18 km away from existing market yard,” he said.

Chamber of commerce gives a bandh call

Meanwhile, the chamber of commerce on Tuesday gave a bandh call, which evoked a good response in III Town area. Police arrested 250 agitators and shifted them to different police stations. Agitators conducted rally in III Town area. Agitators tried to obstruct purchases in the market yard but the police took them into custody.