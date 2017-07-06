HYDERABAD: Schoolchildren and adolescents are not only vulnerable to drug abuse and those below 18 are not allowed to be admitted in a de-addiction centre. Then, what happens to them?

With the recent drug busts in the city, it has also come to light that increasing number of kids and teenagers have fallen prey to the ‘mental health destroyers’ that in some cases also proved fatal. Therapy involving parents apart from cognitive behavioural and anxiety therapy seem to be the only way out which involves a series of counselling sessions held with a psychologist. In some cases, a drug addict can suffer tremors, sleeplessness and diarrhoea.

While the only way to help a minor victim seems to be therapy by parents, doctors warn of the ill-effects drugs including a potential to stall growth of mental maturity. “More than kids, parents need to be educated on parenting style. Habits like even smoking can influence children to enter into abuse of drugs and alcoholism,” said Dr. Prasad, from Hope Trust de-addiction centre.

“Drug use and abuse is a vicious circle, the users become peddlers, or indulge in theft, or even prostitution in order to meet their increasing drug use,” said Dr. Aftab Ali Khan, Psychiatrist. The rich kids indulge in party drugs like LSD or MDMA (ecstacy) and poorer people sniff paints, whiteners or thinners, he added.

The damage can range from serious withdrawal symptoms to even death.

Drugs, especially LSD are known to be party drugs which are consumed to give the ultimate paranoia and hallucination for a long period. If taken in overdose, the heart rate either reduces or increases and can eventually lead to psychosis.

Meeting with school managements

The Excise department has scheduled a meeting with principals and correspondents of around 80 schools in the city on July 14 to sensitise them on drug abuse. Signs that a student is using drugs, rehabilitation options, would be discussed at the meeting. On the first day of TS Prohibition and Excise Department officials announcing toll-free number 1800-425-2523 for inputs on drugs, calls poured in giving leads on places where drugs are sold.