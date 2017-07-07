UoH tells freshers to promise not to agitate

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: University of Hyderabad which witnessed protests over suicide of Rohith Vemula last year, has made it mandatory from this academic year (2017-18) that all those who take admission in the university will have to sign an affidavit saying that they, “will not participate in any protest/demonstration which is not in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations of the University.”

The move by the Central university comes two years after another varsity, English and Foreign Language University took such a move in 2015 making it mandatory for students who take admission in the university to sign a similarly worded undertaking.The UoH affidavit not just prohibits students from participating in protests and demonstrations but also from criticising the administration on social media and disrupting classes or obstructing activities on the campus. It also says that the university reserves the right to take any disciplinary action against any student who floutsthese rules.

The two-page document which students have to sign also reads, “I will abide by the rules and regulations of the University and shall obey and strictly adhere to the instructions of the University Authorities from time to time.”

While students of the university are up in arms against the affidavit, an official from the university downplayed the issue and said, “We take a similar declaration from students for anti-ragging. It is nothing but a part of the compendium of forms, similar to what even staff have to sign while joining the service. Signing the document does not mean students will be giving up the right to expression,’’ he said.

Citing UGC’s Students Minimum Entitlement, 2013 guidelines, the UoH Students Union said students can form unions and protest to express their thoughts and that the university has no right to curtail constitutional right of students to raise protest whenever it requires.Munna Sannaki, a PhD scholar from the university said, “Even we don’t want to protest and spend our time on it but the university administration does not hear us when we approach them through any other way.”