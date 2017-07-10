Cops say Gadwal doc was not targeted

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two days after the abduction of Telangana medico Akkala Srikanth Goud from East Delhi, allegedly by an OLA cab driver, police have not been able to trace him. However, they say that Srikanth was not especially targeted.

The cops who are probing the case of PG Medical student Akkala Srikanth Goud from Telangana, are suspecting that a single man cannot execute the kidnapping and traverse the outskirts of the easily. Cops also learned from OLA that they received a call from a cab driver, stating that he had kidnapped the doctor and demanded that the pay a ransom of `5 crore.

“The location of kidnapper is not stationary and he is on the move constantly. We have good leads and are working on them,” said Preet Vihar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Amit Kumar Singh. The cops said that the cabbie had submitted fake documents to Ola. They now suspect that an organised gang is behind the abduction and that Srikanth was not a target, but was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

More than 10 teams have been formed by the Delhi police to rescue the doctor and arrest the accused, the ACP said. Srikanth Goud of Jogulamba Gadwal, who had completed MBBS from China, was doing his postgraduation at Metro Hospital at Preet Vihar in Delhi. On Friday night, Srikanth along with his friends had gone out for dinner and from there they dispersed. Srikanth went to Laxmi Nagar metro station, but he could not find a train at the time and booked an Ola cab to go to Green Park in South Delhi, which is about 15 km away. On Saturday, the medico’s friends who found that he was absent for classes and his phone was switched off and lodged a complaint the Preet Vihar police.

“Probe reveals Srikanth was not the kidnappers target. The cabbie was planning to kidnap someone and Srikanth unfortunately fell in to the trap. We hope to rescue him soon. We can’t reveal anything more than this. More than 10 teams are working on the case and will rescue him,” the ACP added. Srikanth’s parents, Janardhan Goud and Bharathamma travelled to New Delhi on Saturday night.