One year after Ramya Pammi’s death: nothing changed, rue parents

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A year after tragedy struck, killing loved ones from three different generations of a single family, very little has changed.

Ramya Pammi, a 10-year-old, along with her uncle and her grandfather, were killed after four drunken youngsters got into an accident. The family was travelling in car and they were hit by the youngster’s car. They were returning after getting Ramy admitted at a school. Her mother, Radhika who was gravely injured has just begun to walk. Her father, Venkataramana is still relentlessly running from pillar to post seeking compensation for the family.

“Today, there were so many people at home having breakfast with us, it was like some festival. Unfortunately, it is not,” said Radhika, sobbing. She spoke to Express after the condolence meet held on Sunday. Greeting children, who were close to Ramya, Radhika struggled to hold back her tears. “We lived for her and to fulfill her dreams. She wanted to invite all her friends from her play school, her colony and everywhere else and celebrate,” Radhika said. Recently, the family met with IT minister KT Rama Rao after repeated attempts.

He promised them a government job, reimburse their hospital bills and also implement a ‘Ramya Act’ (a stricter law against drunken driving), something the family has been pushing for the last year. “Nothing has changed and it seems like an eye wash. All of them in the car were minors, drunk and destroyed our family, but have been left off scot-free,” she said, calmly.

The condolence meeting is not just to remember their loved ones but to remind people about the systemic flaws that can destroy families and shatter dreams, said Venkata Ramana. “I have been able to survive only because of the support I received from people. However, there has been no response from the government regarding the care and support that was promised to us. The loss is irreplaceable and nothing has been done to ensure that drunken driving is curbed,” he said.

Ramya Act: Suggestions

Those booked for drunken driving should not be granted bail for at least three months In case of a death, 10 years jail term would be given `20 lakh compensation from either the government or those who caused the accident.

In case of serious injuries – `10 lakh and `5 lakh in case of minor injuries. At least 10 per cent of the money collected as fine should be set aside for a fund to help those in special cases like Ramya’s De-addiction centres should be set up.