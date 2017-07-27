Ready to produce evidence of disability, IAS topper tells Hyderabad HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gopalakrishna Ronanki, who was awarded All India 3rd rank in Civil Services examination 2016, informed the Hyderabad High Court that the PIL case filed against him was sponsored at the instance of his friends and cousins. “I am ready to produce all the physical disability certificates in original before the court,” he claimed.

In this regard, Ronanki filed a counter affidavit pursuant to the court direction on a PIL filed by M Murali Krishna, advocate of the city, seeking directions to the authorities to conduct enquiry in respect of the alleged physically handicapped disability as claimed by Ronanki from Palasa mandal in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.

On June 27 this year, the court issued notices to the Centre, UPSC, AP government and Ronanki for filing counter affidavits.

Ronanki, in his counter affidavit, stated that he belonged to BC-A (OBC) category and that he met with an accident in 2002 and his right hand was severely injured and he became a physically disabled candidate suffering from orthopaedic/locomotor physical disability.

Five designated medical boards, including Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi, had confirmed his physical disability. Earlier, the disability was 45 per cent and now it was 59 per cent, he claimed.

Stating that he was waiting for appointment orders, service allocation and orders for sending him to training scheduled to be held at Mussoorie in Uttarakhand in August this year, he urged High Court to dismiss PIL with exemplary costs as it was only a private interest litigation filed at the instance of his friends and cousins.