Telangana deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari collapses during formation day parade

Doctors present at the spot treated him for sunstroke.

Published: 02nd June 2017 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2017 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao interacting with his deputy, Kadiyam Srihari | Express file photo

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Telangana deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari fainted on the dais while reading out his government's progress report, during the third Telangana State Formation Day celebrations held at the police parade grounds here on Friday.

The deputy chief minister, after taking salute of parade, was delivering his speech and after about 10 minutes collapsed on the dais. Security personnel shifted him to his car.

However, doctors present at the spot treated him for sun stroke and he regained consciousness. After taking rest for a few minutes, Kadiyam Srihari resumed his speech.

Doctors said he had fainted because of sunstroke. "Srihari developed dehydration and collapsed on the dais because of mild sunstroke," doctors said.

Later, Kadiyam Srihari looked normal and participated in all the scheduled programmes in the city.

