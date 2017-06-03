Municipal admin dept sets up dashboard

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana urban dashboard of the municipal administration department was launched in the office of the commissioner & director of municipal administration (CDMA) here on Friday.



Municipal administration secretary Navin Mittal, who launched the facility, said initiatives such as the dashboard would help in monitoring the functioning of the department better.

Explaining salient features of dashboard, director of municipal administration TK Sridevi said it would be useful to evaluate performance of different wings and programmes of municipal administration department.