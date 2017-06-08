Home States Telangana

Notification for filling teacher posts in Telangana in August

The much-awaited notification for filling of teacher posts would be issued in August. This year the State government would fill 8,792 teacher posts.

Published: 08th June 2017 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2017 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The much-awaited notification for filling of teacher posts would be issued in August. This year the state government would fill 8,792 teacher posts. The notification for teacher recruitment test will be issued immediately after the teacher eligibility test (TET) results are announced on August 5.

“In the next two years, we will fill 27,000 teacher posts in the state,” deputy chief minister K srihari (education) told reporters at the secretariat here on Wednesday after releasing the schedule for TET examination.

Srihari said the TET examination was last conducted in May, 2016. “In the last one year, around 26,100 candidates have completed either B Ed or D Ed. If the government recruited teachers without conducting TET, those qualified in the last one year may approach the court. so, the state is conducting the TET now,” he said. Those who qualified in the TET earlier could also take the examination for improvement of their rank, he added.

Telangana state Public service Commission (TSPSC ) would conduct the teacher recruitment process. It would be done with district as a unit.

TSPSC chairman G Chakrapani said they would issue notification for recruitment of teachers immediately after the announcement of TET results.

On the rumours of a large number of candidates being selected from one centre in Nizamabad district in group-2 examinations, Chakrapani denied the same. He said that the cut-off marks for Group-2 exams would be announced soon.

TSTET’17 schedule

June 10: Date of notification
June 12 to 22 : Payment of fees at TS online or payment gateway
June 12: Download of TSTET information bulletindetailed notification After
June 13 to 23: Online submission of application through “http://tstet.cgg.gov.in”
June 12 to 23: Help desk services on all working days
July 17: Downloading of hall tickets onwards
July 23: Date of examination
Paper-1: 9.30 am to 12 noon
Paper-2: 2.30 pm to 5 pm
August 5: Declaration of results

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp