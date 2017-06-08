Notification for filling teacher posts in Telangana in August

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The much-awaited notification for filling of teacher posts would be issued in August. This year the state government would fill 8,792 teacher posts. The notification for teacher recruitment test will be issued immediately after the teacher eligibility test (TET) results are announced on August 5.

“In the next two years, we will fill 27,000 teacher posts in the state,” deputy chief minister K srihari (education) told reporters at the secretariat here on Wednesday after releasing the schedule for TET examination.

Srihari said the TET examination was last conducted in May, 2016. “In the last one year, around 26,100 candidates have completed either B Ed or D Ed. If the government recruited teachers without conducting TET, those qualified in the last one year may approach the court. so, the state is conducting the TET now,” he said. Those who qualified in the TET earlier could also take the examination for improvement of their rank, he added.

Telangana state Public service Commission (TSPSC ) would conduct the teacher recruitment process. It would be done with district as a unit.

TSPSC chairman G Chakrapani said they would issue notification for recruitment of teachers immediately after the announcement of TET results.

On the rumours of a large number of candidates being selected from one centre in Nizamabad district in group-2 examinations, Chakrapani denied the same. He said that the cut-off marks for Group-2 exams would be announced soon.

TSTET’17 schedule

June 10: Date of notification

June 12 to 22 : Payment of fees at TS online or payment gateway

June 12: Download of TSTET information bulletindetailed notification After

June 13 to 23: Online submission of application through “http://tstet.cgg.gov.in”

June 12 to 23: Help desk services on all working days

July 17: Downloading of hall tickets onwards

July 23: Date of examination

Paper-1: 9.30 am to 12 noon

Paper-2: 2.30 pm to 5 pm

August 5: Declaration of results