Integrated land registry for all 73 urban local bodies in the offing

With an aim to substantially improve tax revenues — mainly property tax and trade licence — for cash-starved urban local bodies (ULBs), an Integrated Urban Land Registry (IULR) for all 73 ULBs in the

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an aim to substantially improve tax revenues — mainly property tax and trade licence — for cash-starved urban local bodies (ULBs), an Integrated Urban Land Registry (IULR) for all 73 ULBs in the state including GHMC is on the anvil. The project will be implemented with financing from International Bank for Reconstruction, Development of World Bank in the form of loan to state.
IULR includes updating of revenue database and registry which covers total information of a property with reference to its geospatial information, structure, tax, registration details. The implementation period will be of three months.

In this connection, the state has invited request for expression of interest from agencies for taking up the project. Under IULR, conducting door-to-door survey, providing linkages to geo-spatial data and MIS system will be conducted. This  would provide improvised information for decision-making on municipal functions including improvement of property tax assessments, collection of taxes, development and management of infrastructure. The assignment covers ULBs spread across 31 districts and GHMC. The project is divided into 22 packages. The application of global information system would aid the overall objectives of e-governance in ULBs and help improve revenues.

The commissioner and director of municipal administration (CDMA) would appoint consultancy firms to carry out the work of updating the land registry. The consultant will collect all relevant information as per the given format. The second major task is linkage of property database with different tables in the base map.

The base maps of 37 ULBs will be supplied by government and for rest of the ULBs, CDMA will facilitate procurement from National Remote Sensing Centre. The consultant would integrate the data and maps collected for other assignments with the base map of respective town, and update the it.
The consultant will depute professionals to respective ULBs and all the activities like data entry, database generation and its linkage with base map and updating will be done in the respective ULBs. The consultant would then conduct a detailed property survey.

The consultant, after completing survey of properties including municipal, should ensure linking of that information to the existing database. New properties should be indicated separately in the given format so as to enable the ULB to include such properties in the existing data base.

