HYDERABAD: Miffed with the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) student leaders met Governor ESL Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan on Thursday. They alleged that the commission is promoting Naxals by asking questions pertaining to the Naxal movement in various competitive examinations that it has conducted. It has, therefore, demanded resignation of the commission chairman Ghanta Chakrapani.

“TSPSC asked 30 questions pertaining to Naxalbari movement in various competitive examinations. Even as the Centre and state governments are opposed to naxals, TSPSC is promoting the ideology by asking questions related to it,” said L Ayyappa, ABVP state secretary. They have also demanded the removal of Prof Haragopal from the committee that sets the paper. Issues like irregularities in Group -II examination, fee hike, vacancies in state universities were some of the other issues the group of 12 members discussed with the Governor. ABVP also levelled allegation that TSPSC has become a tool in the hands of TRS government which was manipulating Group-II exams to its favour and demanded its cancellation.

Stay on TSPSC Gr-II selections extended

Hyderabad: Justice M S Ramachandra Rao of the High court on Thursday extended the order restraining Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) from going ahead with further selection process pertaining to recruitment for Group-II posts by another three weeks. On June 12 the judge granted an interim stay for three weeks on two petitions filed by 34 aspirants who challenged the preparation of merit list. The judge directed TSPSC to file a counter affidavit. On Thursday, government counsel sought 10 days’ time to do so. The judge posted the matter to July 4.