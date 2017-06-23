NAGARKURNOOL: The death of Army jawan Indla Venkata Swami, a native of Teegalapally village of Koderu Mandal from Nagarkurnool district sent the residents of the village into a state of shock on Thursday.

A pall of gloom descended on the entire village and the neighbouring villages. Hailing from a Dalit family, Swami died in a vehicle accident that took place during a training programme held on the border areas of Pathankot in Punjab state.

Revealing the details of the Army jawan, Koderu Tahsildar Krishniah said that Swami was one of the three male siblings of the Dalit family. “Swami died in an accident. His colleague pressed a device that triggered the accident. The body of Swami was brought to the village. We performed his last rites,” he told Express.

Panchayat Raj minister Jupally Krishna Rao and others took part in the function. The deceased is survived by a wife and two daughters. “He was supposed to retire after completion of 15 years service. However, he got it extended for another five years,” his uncle said.