Chinnari fell into an open bore well in Vikarabad district of Telangana last night.

HYDERABAD: A spell of rain and a dust storm hampered the effort to rescue a 14-month-old toddler who has been trapped for 22 hours in an abandoned borewell in Vikarabad district of Telangana on Friday.

There were signs this morning that the toddler, Chinnari, was alive in the pit, but with nearly a day passing since she fell into the bore hole while playing, hopes were fading among the rescue personnel.

Officials, however, said the effort will continue and have kept medical emergency facilities on standby.

Personnel from revenue and police departments, miners from Singareni coal mines and personnel from the National Disaster Response Force are at it.

This afternoon, officials stopped digging a pit parallel to the bore hole and tried more conventional techniques. Unfortunately, they failed and the girl slipped three to four feet deeper into the bore well.

By 4.30 pm Friday, a 30 feet deep pit had been dug, but the rocky soil was hampering the process. Drilling is continuing and simultaneously arrangements are being made to see that rain water does not enter the two pits. Oxygen is being piped into the bore hole.

Chinnari, daughter of Yadagiri, fell into the borewell when she was playing along with her elder sister Akshita, who alerted her parents working in the fields at Ekkareddyguda in Chanuvelly village.